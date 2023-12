HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to discuss the upcoming tax cuts that will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Lamont is scheduled to discuss the following three tax cuts during a press conference at 11 a.m.:

A reduction in income tax rates

An increase in Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for low-income workers

An expansion of exemptions on certain pension and annuity earnings to benefit seniors

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.