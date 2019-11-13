Governor Lamont to discuss ultra-fast internet implementation for Metro-North

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to make his latest proposal on Wednesday focused on making commuting by train in the state a little easier.

In a press release, Gov. Lamont is calling for ultra-fast internet access for New Haven Line commuters. You may remember one of the first things Governor Lamont did in office back at the beginning of the year was to ride a Metro-North train and talk to commuters about what things are important to them.

Others have suggested putting WiFi on Metro-North in the past, and there are some issues involved. As anyone knows who has WiFi in their car, or who creates a hotspot with their phone, the WiFi you’re creating is only as strong as the cell signal where you are standing.

There are parts of the track between New Haven and New York that go through towns that have fought against cell towers, so the signal may not be strong enough to support several hundred people on a train all watching the highlights from last night’s game.

Others, like the founder of the Commuter Action Group, say this is a misplaced priority, and there are many other things that should be fixed about Metro-North first before you start worrying about the WiFi.

We will ask the Governor about all of that when he is in New Haven for that press conference at 9:30 a.m.