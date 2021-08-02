Governor Lamont urges ‘common sense’ not mask mandates

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut COVID-19 positivity rate has now crept slightly above 3% as of Monday, and hospitalizations are at 148, but Governor Ned Lamont is still taking a wait-and-see approach on any mandates.

RELATED: CT Dept. of Public Health ‘strongly recommends’ residents over the age of 2 wear masks indoors

News 8 caught up with the Sadowskis on Monday in Groton. They are visiting Connecticut, with masks on.

Andy Sadowski is visiting from New Jersey and said, “I think it’s been pretty good. We’ve been wearing masks and being careful when no one‘s around we will take the mask off. I will have a good time, but it’s not bad.”

He’s vaccinated but takes precautions. Especially at the Navy sub-museum.

“In crowded situations, I’ll mask up. Down in the submarine, we were masking up because of the confined spaces to be on the safe side,” added Sadowski.

As the delta COVID variant spreads around Connecticut, mask-wearing in any indoor space is “strongly recommended.”

RELATED: Masks required once again for everyone at Capitol campus in Hartford

At the sub-base the Department of Defense requires it. When told the requirement at the museum, visitor Elizabeth Johnson said she isn’t phased.

“Not in the least. We are vaccinated. I’m vaccinated; it’s not a problem at all. When were inside happy to do so. I prefer it,” said Elizabeth Johnson.

Governor Ned Lamont at an earlier event Monday said 75% of the state population is vaccinated.

“I think we are in a very different place today than we were eight months ago,” announced Governor Lamont.

He still cautions things could change. Right now, he’s not mandating travel restrictions, or business mandates, and doesn’t think the vaccine incentives work.

“I’ll be blunt – these incentives sound really good – hey a million dollars, hey a lottery ticket. I get to sit front row at the hip hop concert…it’s not making that big a difference,” admitted Lamont.

RELATED: CT’s first winners of COVID-19 vaccine incentive program announced; prizes include $1k, Six Flags season tickets

What is making a difference? The fear of catching the delta variant and another potential shut down.

Dr. Diedre Gifford, the acting commissioner of the State Department of Public Health said, “We still have a few hundred thousand people left to be vaccinated mostly under the age of 35 and so we’re starting to see them come in and get vaccinated.”

The governor is not mandating vaccines for state workers right now. He tells reporters he is talking with the unions. Adding there are many “forward-facing” employees like those in the Department of Correction and Social Services.

Lamont said, “they’re taking a look at and there could be a requirement to vaccinate or…. a push to require masking and testing.”

What about schools and masks? Lamont says he will make a statewide decision in another week.