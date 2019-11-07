Governor Lamont’s rebooted transportation plan released, $21 billion to roads and rails

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont released the complete details of his long-awaited transpiration plan for the state Thursday afternoon.

The Governor announced his plan to a room full of union construction workers and Fairfield County business leaders who all supported his first plan.

This new one includes major funding to improve rail service to New York and buy new rail cars and address I-95 bottlenecks in that same part of the state plus address deteriorating bridges statewide.

In a press conference Thursday, the Governor emphasized the billions he wants to spend on road, rail, and bus line improvements.

Lamont saying, “We’ve got 14 bridges that we’re going to repair and get them up to speed. We have a user fee on each of those 14 bridges. That user fee is tied to the federal loans that we get and all the money we get from that user fee goes to pay off the federal bonds.”

Highlights:

Cut-down on commute times

14-bridge rehab jobs to be paid for by ‘temporary’ tolls (user fees)

Tolls: Range from 50 cents to $1 for out-of-state drivers Range from 40 cents to 80 cents for in-state drivers Majority to run along I-95 on the shoreline One on the Parkway running from Stamford to New London One in Greenwich at the state boarder on I-684. One in Newtown on I-84 One in Waterbury at the I-84 and on Rt-8 I-84 in West Hartford and Hartford Charter Oak Bridge connecting I-91 to I-84 and Rt-2 One in Middletown on Rt-9 One in Eastern CT on 395 in Plainfield

$5 billion across three major railroad companies in the state: Hartford, New Haven, Shoreline East.

Over 130 new railroad cars.

The impact of his 10-year, ‘CT2030’ plan will create 26,000 jobs per year

Source: ct2030.com

WEB EXTRA: Lamont’s full announcement of new transportation plan

State Senate Republican Leader Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) says the public doesn’t trust state government not to increase the tolls, or remove them when the loans are paid off adding.

“It comes down to trust of Government, that’s a huge hurdle for my caucus, for me, and I think for people across the state, that’s the problem,” said Fasano.

He went on to say that Republicans are working on an alternative, no tolls, plan. But, Fasano could not give us a timetable for their alternative plan, just saying they’re working on it.

In reaction, Governor Lamont saying, “Politicians telling people everything they want to hear; ‘we can fix all these roads and bridges, won’t cost you a dime, Mexico’s going to pay for it,’ whatever it might be.”

The plan proposes that the funding will come from a combination of Federal Grants, the Special Transportation Fund, and Targeted Borrowing and Smart Financing.

For all full details on the plan go to www.ct2030.com.