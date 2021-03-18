Governor orders flags to half-staff for Atlanta shooting victims

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HARTFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — Today Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing all U.S. flags and other flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the shooting victims in Atlanta.

It goes along with the proclamation issued by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country “as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16 in the Atlanta metropolitan area.”

According to the Governors press release the U.S. flag and all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag.

The flags are to remain lowered until sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021.