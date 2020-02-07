Governor takes on PFAS in proposed budget after firefighting foam spill

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– State health officials say it’s safe to eat fish from the Farmington River again after cancer-causing chemicals spilled into the river last year. Now the governor is taking on the issue as part of his proposed budget.

People living in Windsor are still terrified after a firefighting foam spill last summer containing cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS.

Barrington Morris called the town and had his well water tested.

“They send back some reply that the water was OK to use but we still don’t trust it,” said Morris.

For months, signs warned people not to eat fish from the Farmington River. It took months to get testing results back. Earlier this week, state health officials announced it’s now safe to eat one fish a month.

“I wouldn’t want to eat those fish,” said Morris.

Now, Governor Ned Lamont is taking on PFAS as part of his budget proposal unveiled Wednesday. He is setting aside nearly $900,000 to establish a council, to set safe PFAS drinking water levels, to open a testing lab here in Connecticut for water and sediment sampling, and replace state firefighting foam with PFAS-free foam.

“To have a testing facility here in Connecticut would be huge,” said Mayor Don Trinks, Windsor.

The plan also calls for $2 million in bond funds to take back PFAS containing firefighting foam from local fire departments across the state.

“This will help immensely,” said Trinks.

Morris says it’s a good idea to invest in clean up but he remains cautious after seeing so much foam.

“I’m not 100% sure it is safe but they said the water is safe, so I don’t know,” said Morris.

This is part of the Governor’s budget proposal, so it will have to be voted on and approved by the legislature. So we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.