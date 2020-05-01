Governor’s order permitting electronic filings allows couples to divorce during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Family courts in Connecticut remain closed, except for emergency matters. But what happens if you are in the process of a contentious divorce?

Family courts across the state are closed except for emergency matters like domestic violence. But the Governor signed an executive order that allows for electronic filings and that could create options for couples looking to call it quits.

“When is each parent going to see the children? How are we going to divide the property? Who needs money and how much? They can work on all those issues,” said Robert Fried, Connecticut Collaborative Divorce Group, Hartford.

Often the most contentious part of splitting: trying to agree on parenting and money issues. Connecticut couples in the midst of contentious divorces are waiting for the courts to reschedule hearings halted by Covid-19.

But an executive order by Governor Ned Lamont opening courts for electronic filing of uncontested matters provides a new option.

“In the day of Covid, collaborative divorce is even a better choice because those people would just be sitting on their hands. Tensions would be getting worse,” said Fried.

Robert Fried is an attorney with Connecticut Collaborative Divorce Group. He says all these issues can be resolved without the courts in a process called “collaborative divorce.”

It can bring together attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial experts to work out issues ahead of time.

“It’s a gentler, kinder way of going through the divorce process as a foundation, we are stipulating and signing an agreement saying we won’t go to court. In fact, we’re not even going to threaten court. We’re going to sit, used to be in a conference room, now it’s video conferencing, and we’re going to work to resolve your matters,” said Fried.

And in the time of Covid-19, Connecticut courts are no longer requiring live testimony for these filings. You’ll just have to submit a sworn affidavit.

Next week the state’s Bar Association is holding a training for family court attorneys so they know how to move forward with these electronic filings and handle these matters amid the pandemic