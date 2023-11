NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 will join Connecticut Foodshare for the annual Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 13.

You can drop off frozen turkeys and nonperishable foods at 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford, right off Exit 15 on Interstate 91, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The News 8 team will be there to help unload cars.

Click here if you’d like to make a monetary donation to Connecticut Foodshare.

It’s a great way to help others this Thanksgiving season!