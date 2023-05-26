Conn. (WTNH) — Graduation season is here — which means it’s also time to find the perfect graduation outfit.

The retailer Karen Millen analyzed the number of average Google searches in each state for various graduation dress colors.

So, which color spoke to Connecticut residents most?

White took the No. 1 spot.

“Given that it is a symbol of a fresh start, white is the perfect color dress to choose for graduation as you prepare for life after college,” a spokesperson at Karen Miller said. “Not only that, but it’s a timeless shade that will match lots of other colors, so it certainly won’t clash with your robe.”

Black — a classic color paired with almost any other color — took the second spot, followed by pink and gold. Red rounded-out the top five list, as the bold color is a symbol of strength and exudes confidence.

“Graduation Day is a special occasion for students across the country – not only is it an opportunity to celebrate your achievements with loved ones, but it’s a symbol of change,” a spokesperson said. “With that in mind, it’s important to find a dress that you’ll feel confident in to ensure the day is everything you’ve hoped for.”

The question is posed: should you choose a popular color, staying on trend, or go against the grain and be unique?