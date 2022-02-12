NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Internship, Career, and Job Fair this week for college students and postgraduates.

The fair is slated to take place on Thursday, February 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at an office building complex at 545/555 Long Wharf Drive in New Haven.

Registration is still available for companies who are hiring to exhibit. Companies will have the opportunity to showcase their products, services, and internship and job opportunities to hundreds of guests.

President and CEO of the Chamber, Garrett Sheehan, said they’ve “heard an overwhelming need for labor” over the past two years.

“The Career Fair is the perfect opportunity for companies and students to connect, filling critical job and internship roles, and giving exhibitors access to talent to build their workforce,” Sheehan said in a press release.

The event will also be sponsored by Assa Abloy, Holo-Krome, New Haven Promise, Workforce Alliance, Story Real Studios, New Haven Register, and IKEA.

To learn more about the Fair, visit gnhcc.com.