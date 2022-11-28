The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 6-ounce and 8-ounce Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles. (CPSC)

(WTNH) — If you have a toddler at home, you may need to take a closer look at your sippy cups, and quickly.

Green Sprouts, a company that sells natural baby products, has issued a recall alert for several sippy cup-related items.

The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups are all being recalled due to a risk of lead poisoning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC explained that the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups’ bottom base can break off, which exposes a solder dot that contains lead. This creates a lead-poisoning threat to any child using these products, as lead is incredibly toxic to young children.

Ingesting lead can cause children to have adverse medical reactions. So far, Green Sprouts has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off exposing the solder dot.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the CPSC.

Green Sprouts issued the recall on Nov. 23 and said the recall would be refunded for anyone who bought the product.

Anyone who has the product is advised to immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard them. You can then contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or money back, the CPSC stated.

Green Sprouts can be reached at 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, via email at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com, online here or at www.GreenSprouts.com and click on the ”Safety” link at the bottom of the home page for more information.

To identify whether or not your sippy cups need to be recalled, consumers can check the tracking numbers (29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985), which can be found on the bottom of the base.

Experts described that the recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options: