Greenwich Police: Man found dead at Greenwich Point

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greenwich Police Department issued a report on Tuesday of an elder man found dead.

Police say the man was found dead at Greenwich Point Monday night. They discovered the body not far from a car that was left empty with its doors open during a rainstorm.

Police believe the man was in his mid-70’s. The cause and manner of death is undetermined. Police say, “there does not appear to be any foul play” in the death at this time.

The man’s identity has not been released. Police are continuing their investigation of the incident.

