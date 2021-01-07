Griffin Hospital releases statement in response to insulin lawsuit

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Silver Golub & Teitell LLP are suing Griffin Hospital in Derby for alleged misuse of insulin pens.

The lawsuit says nurses at Griffin Hospital improperly administered insulin to patients through the use of multi-dose insulin pens.

Griffin Hospital issued a response saying in part, a statement in response, “Griffin’s first priority was ensuring that people potentially exposed were notified, safe, and given the opportunity to be tested, which Griffin initiated and did at its expense.”