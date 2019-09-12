Groton making changes to protect families from EEE

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Groton is making changes to try to protect kids and families from Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The effort comes after mosquitoes trapped in Groton tested positive for EEE.

Groton is now not allowing sports teams to use town fields after 6:30pm – the time when mosquitoes that bite humans are most active.

The CT Department of Public Health is urging people to take ‘extra precautions’ after EEE was detected in mosquitoes trapped in 12 Connecticut towns and found in horses in two other towns.

One person in Rhode Island and another in Massachusetts died from EEE this year. To prevent the same fate, CTDPH is encouraging residents across Connecticut to avoid outdoor activity after dark.

CTDPH says that the hour just before dawn and an hour after dusk is the time of day when mosquitoes are most active.