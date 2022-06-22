GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Groton police extradited a Massachusetts man on the charges of an alleged sexual assault on Wednesday.

According to the Groton police, a victim came to the police headqaurters to fire a complaint. The victim disclosed that Jonathan D. Tobey sexually assaulted them in December 2021 at a location in Groton.

The Groton Town Police Criminal Investigation Division conducted a follow-up investigation and interviews related to the victim’s complaint. The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Tobey for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, according to police.

On June 27, the Yarmouth Police Department in Massachusetts located Tobey and learned he was a wanted person in Connecticut with an extraditable warrant. Tobey was presented for arraignment in the Barnstable Massachusetts District Court and waived extradition, according to a release from police.

On Wednesday personnel from the Groton Town Police, Criminal Investigation Division extradited Tobey from Massachusetts to Connecticut. Tobey was processed at the Groton Town Police Department and charged with first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, the charges outlined in his New London arrest warrant.

Mugshot of Jonathan D. Tobey (CREDIT: Groton PD)

Tobey was held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment on June 23 in New London Superior Court, according to the authorities.