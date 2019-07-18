Ground breaking ceremony for multi-million dollar improvement project at Bradley Airport kicks off

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The start of a multi-million dollar improvement project at Bradley Airport kicks off on Thursday.

Governor Ned Lamont will be at the groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. for the new $210 million ground transportation center.

It will house car rental services and add additional parking and public transportation connections.

Now wait, you say, I thought this meant we were doing away with the shuttle buses? No, we’re talking about other kinds of buses.

Remember, one of the ideas behind revamping the Hartford train line is that people would start taking the train to the Windsor Locks station and then hopping on a bus to the airport.

Eventually, they’d like to see a train that comes directly to Bradley, but one thing at a time. All those anticipated train to bus passengers would also use this new Ground Transportation Center. The Airport usually sees between six and seven million passengers fly in and out of here per year.

The folks in charge see upgrades like this as the key to raising that to something like 10 million.

It’s expected to open in 2022.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.