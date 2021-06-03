Group home workers poised to strike Friday morning as negotiations continue with state legislature

Conn. (WTNH) — Group home workers are poised to strike early tomorrow morning as negotiations continue with the state legislature.

“So the worst-case scenario is at hand. If we have to move people to nursing homes, that’s the worst-case scenario,” said Oak Hill President and CEO Barry Simon.

For 30 years Simon has led the state’s largest provider of services to people with disabilities. He’s now in a race against time – already shifting group home residents in anticipation of a possible workers strike.

“We’ve done internal moves, combining people into group homes, allowing parents to take their kids home,” explained Simon. “They’re highly anxious. They’re terrified of this.”

The next step—the one for which he’s running down the clock in hopes the state and union SEIU District 1199 will come to an agreement—is to move hundreds of residents to nursing homes.

“It’s probably going to take us somewhere in the neighborhood of six hours to make all the moves complete. It’s nothing I take lightly, it’s nothing I want to do and it’s frankly dangerous for the people who have to be moved.”

“We need funding such that group home workers can reach a standard of $20 an hour over time with health care and retirement for all,” said Union President Rob Baril.

Baril says four group home workers died from COVID-19 infections he says they caught on the job. Both Baril and Simon say the state needs to step up funding—essentially paying more for the services the homes provide and for which the government bills Medicaid—after more than a decade of little to no pay increases. Governor Ned Lamont says he wants to increase funding for group homes but that it’s a sticking point as he works to hammer out a new state budget with the legislature.

“We’ve gotta have a budget that includes money for the group homes that’s the nature of a balanced budget and we’ve got a plan in place to do that,” said Gov. Lamont Thursday.

Exacerbating things, say the group home operators, is a staffing crisis that has seen the number of available temp workers, who would normally step in during a strike, plummet. Simon says out of 600 open positions, he was able to fill 13.