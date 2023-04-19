HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, along with Trinity Health of New England, have reached an agreement that will erase a collective $32.76 million of medical debt for more than 22,000 patients.

The 22,300 people having their debt erased are considered financially burdened. Most of the patients live in Hartford County, New Haven County, Tolland County and Litchfield County.

To be considered finally burdened, an individual or family cannot make more than four times the poverty level, or the medical debt must be at least 5% of the patient’s gross annual income.

Patients who will be helped will be told by mail starting this week. RIP Medical Debt said that the letters make take a few months to arrive.