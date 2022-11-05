Conn. (WTNH) – Candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard this weekend to drum up support for Tuesday.

Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski held a “Rally for Change” at a construction company called United Concrete in Wallingford Saturday morning. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was a special guest and declared his support for Stefanowski.

“I’ll you one thing I know for sure, he’ll always tell you what he believes. And he’ll walk into that office every day, and give you the hardest, most honest, smart effort that any governor in this country can give,” he said.

Incumbent Democratic Governor Ned Lamont was at rallies in West Hartford, Newington and East Hartford Saturday morning. In the afternoon, both candidates were at the state’s NAACP conference in Bridgeport. They answered questions about education, inflation, jobs, the police accountability bill and teachers.

