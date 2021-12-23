Guests at Lamont family holiday gathering test positive for COVID-19 in week after event

Conn. (WTNH) — A small number of attendees at Gov. Ned Lamont’s annual holiday gathering tested positive for COVID-19 in the week following the event, according to the governor’s Director of Communications Max Reiss.

Reiss said the Lamonts held their annual holiday gathering at their private residence on Dec. 11. In order to attend, Reiss said all guests were required to provide proof of full vaccination and present a negative COVID-19 test result.

During the week that followed, the Lamonts were informed that a small number of attendees had tested positive for the virus.

“The Governor and First Lady test regularly and have tested negative in each instance since the event,” Reiss told News 8 in a statement Thursday night.

Reiss said the governor has had a full slate of public events, including attending some large gatherings before, during and after the gathering, adding the governor even attended several events with hundreds of people in attendance.

Lamont continues to urge everyone to be vaccinated and boosted, and Reiss said the governor has said repeatedly he has more confidence in events he attends where he knows the vast majority of those people are vaccinated.

The governor’s office recently rolled out the digital health record for residents to have additional peace of mind, Reiss said.