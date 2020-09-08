Guilford Police Department to host gun buyback Sept. 26

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gun buyback event will be held later this month in Guilford. The Police Department will collaborate with Sword into Plowshares Northeast and the Ethan Miller Song Foundation.

This is the second year of the event. During last year’s buyback, 83 firearms were turned in.

The guy buyback will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Guilford Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re bringing in an unwanted firearm, it should be in a clear plastic bag. Gun locks will be provided free of charge.

Cash will be provided to those who turn in a working firearm.