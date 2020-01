GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bag ban goes into effect in Guilford on Wednesday.

Businesses in Guilford may no longer sell or provide plastic bags at checkout starting Wednesday. Stores will still be able to use plastic ‘product bags’ which are those customers use to hold produce at the grocery store.

Paper bags will still be provided at checkout for ten cents.

