Gun maker asks Supreme Court to hear Sandy Hook appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a Connecticut court ruling that reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit against the company filed by victims’ relatives.

Remington Arms filed its request Thursday. It cited a 2005 federal law that shields gun makers in most cases from liability when their products are used in crimes.

The gunman used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Connecticut school in 2012. A survivor and relatives of nine victims sued the Madison, North Carolina, gun maker.

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled in March that Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rifle to the public.