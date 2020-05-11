Gun rights group sues Connecticut governor, police chiefs

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights supporters are suing Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and several police officials over the coronavirus-related suspension of fingerprinting services needed to obtain gun and ammunition permits.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League said Monday that it filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says Lamont’s March 17 executive order violates the constitutional right to bear arms. The Democratic governor’s order suspended the state law prohibiting police from refusing to collect fingerprints.

State Attorney General William Tong says the lawsuit has no merit and the governor has broad authority to protect state residents during a public health emergency.