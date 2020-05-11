Gun rights group sues Connecticut governor, police chiefs

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights supporters are suing Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and several police officials over the coronavirus-related suspension of fingerprinting services needed to obtain gun and ammunition permits.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League said Monday that it filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says Lamont’s March 17 executive order violates the constitutional right to bear arms. The Democratic governor’s order suspended the state law prohibiting police from refusing to collect fingerprints.
State Attorney General William Tong says the lawsuit has no merit and the governor has broad authority to protect state residents during a public health emergency.