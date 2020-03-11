1  of  3
Breaking News
Westport Public Schools closing amid coronavirus concerns Coronavirus concerns cause NCAA games at University of Bridgeport to be played with no spectators this weekend World Health Organization declares Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Gun rights supporters sue Connecticut over 10-bullet max law

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
armor piercing bullets ammo_90393

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights supporters are suing Connecticut officials over the state’s 2013 ban on high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday cites the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the ability of people to better defend themselves with more bullets in their guns.

State officials passed the law in response to the killings of 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Supporters of the law say it can save lives by limiting how many bullets a shooter can fire before having to reload.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss