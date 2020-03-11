Gun rights supporters sue Connecticut over 10-bullet max law

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights supporters are suing Connecticut officials over the state’s 2013 ban on high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday cites the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the ability of people to better defend themselves with more bullets in their guns.

State officials passed the law in response to the killings of 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Supporters of the law say it can save lives by limiting how many bullets a shooter can fire before having to reload.