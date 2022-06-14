HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Ned Lamont joined gun safety advocates Tuesday morning to highlight recent changes to Connecticut’s ‘red flag’ law.

The law makes it easier for police to seize weapons and for family members to request legal intervention when a person poses a risk of injury to themselves or others.

Connecticut’s ‘red flag’ law was created in 1999 in response to the Connecticut lottery shooting where an employee killed four of his supervisors and then himself.

More than two decades later, the law was expanded. This past year, lawmakers voted to include intimate partners, medical professionals, and police officers in the category of who can notify authorities that someone may have a mental illness and be a danger to himself or others, ultimately putting in motion the process to seize the person’s gun.

Some say the law has been used hundreds of times since the lottery shooting and has saved lives. More recently, advocates have looked at this law as a way to save kids who are being bullied in school, saying access to illegal guns is a dangerous mix.

Officials said once a court orders the weapon to be seized, it remains locked up for a year until the person can prove they are no longer a danger. Then they have to appeal to the court for the weapon to be released and apply for a new gun permit through the state police.

Lamont said the federal ‘red flag’ law going through Congress would be a useful tool for other states. Only 19 states currently have this on the books.

