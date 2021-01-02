Gym owners hopeful those resolving to get in shape in 2021 will help them stay afloat as pandemic continues

(WTNH) — New Year’s is one of the more profitable times for gyms as people make their New Year’s resolution to get back in shape.

A lot of gym owners are hoping that with New Year’s resolutions, everyone getting back in shape and staying in good shape will ultimately help their bottom line. Over at Viking Athletics, they are part of the CrossFit system, where they flip tires to all of the things that help you with everyday life.

They say they target the everyday person who is trying to get in better shape and with the pandemic, they are hoping that minds are more focused on health.

Ringing in the new year at Times Square was a very empty way to start 2021 and gym owners are hoping their gyms aren’t empty as well.

“I am hoping to see some growth. I am hoping to see people start taking their health seriously. Obviously, New Year’s is a great time to do that,” Erik Castiglione, Viking Athletics says.

While it has been a roller coaster ride for trainers, the one possible silver lining is COVID-19 may bring out health awareness.

“I think the pandemic has really highlighted that the biggest comorbidity for COVID or underlying conditions like obesity, systemic hypertension and systemic inflammation.”

But it has been a difficult fall and beginning of winter for many gyms.

“Once we had the uptick in cases and once we had to close our doors and stop the ventilation, people started freaking out a little bit more so we took measures far beyond the health department.”

At the gym, they emphasize safety and cleanliness above everything else, like setting up personalized sanitation buckets for each client. They also have these electro blasters that spray the mist through the air and six of those air purifying filters that clean the air every half hour throughout the entire gym.

They say by advertising this and having it right upfront with the customers come in, they are hoping it will bring people in as the new year rings in.

“We actually had a member show up and we found out a couple of days later he was positive. We had a zero outbreak from that. We talked to the Department of Health about it and, in their words, we are extremely low risk based on what we are doing here.”