Habitat for Humanity of Eastern CT reaches major milestone to help support building housing for low-income families

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Among the houses now under construction on Sylvester Street in Norwich are the 99th and 100th homes being built by Habitat for Humanity in eastern Connecticut.

They are part of a 12 home project in the Greenville section of the city.

“This is our biggest project that we’ve ever undertaken as a Habitat affiliate,” said Geoff Taylor, the Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut.

Habitat also hit a major milestone at its Restores in Waterford and Plainfield recently.

“Over here we have a selection of sofas and armchairs,” explained Taylor as he showed News8 the Restore in Waterford.

The two Eastern Connecticut Restores had a million dollars in sales in just one year. They sell everything from appliances to brand new tile and even the kitchen sink.

The Restores provide real bargains for shoppers and help pay for new homes to be built. That million dollars means $400,00 for the Norwich project.

We asked Taylor how they reached that million-dollar mark. “Through a lot of hard work and some really excellent volunteers,” he answered.

There is now a call to action for more volunteers. Those interested can learn how to volunteer and donate by visiting habitatECT.org.

The Norwich project is also getting support from the city which will be using $1.2 million of its American Rescue Plan money for two housing programs. $400,000 will go there.

“They have a gap of funding of that amount,” said Norwich City Manager John Salamone. “That will allow them to do those 12 units I believe.”

The city will also be using $800,000 of the ARP money to have Habitat for Humanity rehab seven homes the city obtained through foreclosure. That means there are expected to be even more affordable homes available for low-income families.

Habitat sells the houses for about $100,000 and the families pay the money back to the organization with no interest.

“The money stays within Habitat which is fine by us because they are now tax-paying properties,” said Salamone.

He says it’s a win for the city and the local neighborhoods.