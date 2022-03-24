NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Haddam-Killingworth High School has culinary art classes that teach students about food safety, sanitation and different cooking techniques.

Culinary arts teacher Joanna Siciliano and her student Walker McCarthy share recipes for Cinnamon Sugar Easter Bunny twists and mini chicken pot pies.

Cinnamon Sugar Easter Bunny Twists Recipe:

Cinnamon Sugar Easter Bunny Twist Pastry Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425. Spray muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray. Roll out your puff pastry to 1.5 times its original size and cut into squares that are big enough to cover the bottoms and walls of your muffin tins. Put the squares of puff pastry into the sprayed muffin tins and press the pastry into the corners of the tins. Fill the lined puff pastry muffin tins to the top with the chicken stew. Cut the remaining puff pastry into 2½ inch long by ⅜ inch wide strips.Lay them over the muffin tins in a lattice type fashion. Beat 1 egg and lightly brush it on all exposed puff pastry. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown on the center rack of the oven. Place muffin pan on a large cookie sheet tray to catch any filling that may leak out. Once cooked, let them cool for at least 7 minutes, remove them from the tins, garnish with parsley and serve.

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Recipe:

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ingredients:

1½ pounds of boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 tbsp vegetable or olive oil

6 tbsp butter

1 white onion

5 large carrots

4 celery stalks

4 cloves of garlic

¾ cup frozen peas

¾ cup frozen corn

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup all purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 cups chicken stock

1 egg

2 boxes of frozen puff pastry

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Instructions: