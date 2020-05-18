CT hairstylists address concerns as the state heads toward reopening date

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Phase one of the governor’s reopening plan is kicking off on Wednesday, May 20. Now, one of the key industries included in the plan is pushing back citing safety concerns.

A group of salons from Fairfield County where Connecticut is still seeing the highest number of coronavirus cases say they have serious safety concerns and don’t see how they can reopen and observe social distancing guidelines.

A Facebook group called CT Stylists for late-stage openings has the support of the Connecticut beauty association and has grown to more than 3,500 in less than a week. Now, stylists are planning to protest Monday afternoon at the state capitol to encourage the committee advising Governor Lamont on reopening to push back the reopening date for salons across the state.

The governor initially said salons could reopen but couldn’t use blow driers. That guidance was changed after minority-owned businesses pushed back saying it would disproportionately impact their clients.

Stylists say they want more information about how they can observe social distance and do their jobs. They also have concerns about having enough PPE.