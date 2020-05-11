Hairstylists call on Gov. Lamont to reevaluate salons as part of phase one in reopening plan

(WTNH) — Salons, like restaurants, are part of Connecticut’s Phase One of reopening beginning May 20. But some hairstylists have come forward with safety concerns and say salons should not be a part of this first stage; they should wait until later to reopen.

State leaders have detailed new conditions for retailers, restaurants, and even hair salons for phase one of reopening Connecticut.

RELATED: Guidelines for restaurants, retailers, hair salons and offices reopening on May 20

Some of the restrictions include 50% capacity in the building, work stations must be six feet apart with physical barriers, and stylists will not be allowed to use blow dryers over concerns of moving possible contaminants around.

Hairstylists told News 8 Sunday, “In the hairdressing industry, there’s really no such thing as social-distancing. We’re in direct physical contact.”

“Realistically, I would love to get back to work,” another stylist explained. “I miss my customers, I miss the girls I work with, I miss my job and the jobs that we had. But realistically, I don’t think phase one is a good idea. I think we should re-evaluate it.”

Though State leaders released the update requirement lists for salons that wish to re-open, it still did not ease the minds of some who are worried.

Amy Kindt, a hairstylist at Cutting Crew said, “Even with the restrictions and if we do have the proper safety equipment, we still come in contact with multiple people every day. I understand it is going to be 50% less than what we were doing before but realistically, we can do 20 haircuts in a day, maybe now it’s only 10….We have to be close to people, we can’t stand six feet away or successfully execute a haircut or cut somebody’s bangs. How could you do that?”

And while business is important, Kindt says this should be on the mind of salon owners going forward.

“It should be health and safety,” she says, “over vanity and greed.”

The CT Beauty Association, which advocates for beauty professionals in the state, has started a campaign on Facebook with “salon and spa owners looking to ensure the safe and successful reopening of all beauty professionals and our salon/spa businesses.”

The page has nearly 3,000 members. The goal is to convince the State to not include salons in the reopening until late stages.

Lt Governor Susan Bysiewicz says no one should feel pressured to re-open, adding that the STate wants to keep employees and consumers safe.