HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden Board of Education is set to make a vote on the decision to keep mask mandates in schools on Monday evening.

The state mask mandate requirement expires Monday, leaving school districts in charge of the decision to require students and staff to wear masks in their schools. Parents in the town of Hamden created a petition to keep universal masking in schools. The town of Hamden already dropped their indoor mask mandates for businesses one week ago.

The Hamden Board of Education will host a special zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. to decide if masks should still be worn after the expiration of the state mask requirement in schools on Monday, according to officials at Hamden Public Schools.

“The board has a big decision to make, but I think it’s a decision that you can constantly come back to. So, if the board decides to require masks in our schools, it’s something we can address again when our vaccination rates go up. If people want to see mask choice in our schools, what we really need to see is more kids get vaccinated,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.