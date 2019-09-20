Department of Labor hosting free resume training in Hamden Friday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For those of you on the job hunt in the Hamden area, there is a free workshop on Friday to get your resume job-ready.

In the employment training workshop, participants will learn the fundamentals of resume writing.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Connecticut Department of Labor in the agency’s Hamden American Job Center at 37 Marne Street.

Advance registration is encouraged due to space limitations. You can call 203-859-3200 to register.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.