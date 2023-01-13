DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon.

According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan spun-out in the southbound lane and then was hit by a GMC Sierra traveling behind them.

The Toyota Camry driver was located in the car unresponsive. The man, identified as 34-year-old Steven Jefferson of Hamden, was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said the Nissan Altima driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and the GMC Sierra driver was transported to Middlesex EMS for possible minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by state police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Troop F at (860) 399-2100.