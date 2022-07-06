HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with mailing numerous threatening letters.

According to court documents and statements, 43-year-old Garrett Santillo mailed more than 100 threatening letters containing hateful statements and threats of violence between the months of March and June.

Some of his letters contained the following language: “If you don’t obey what this letter says, along with others including people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!”

The letters were sent to journalists, judges, public officials and individuals in and outside of the state, according to the authorities.

Santillo appeared in court on Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish and was released on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Santillo has previously been federally prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing threatening letters on three separate occasions. He completed his most recent term of federal supervision in the fall of 2021.

The charge of mailing threatening communication is a maximum term of imprisonment of five years to a civilian and 10 years in prison, if the letter is addressed to a federal judge or law enforcement officer.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Connecticut State Police, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Hamden, Milford, Ridgefield and New Haven Police Departments.

The investigation is also being assisted by the offices of the Connecticut Chief State Attorney, New Haven State’s Attorney and the Litchfield State’s Attorney.