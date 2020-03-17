Hamden mayor issues State of Emergency after 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in CT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of people testing positive in the state is continuing to climb with 41 COVID-19 cases in the state. Several towns in the state have declared a State of Emergency following the recent news.

Following in the footsteps of New Haven and West Hartford, the town of Hamden has now declared a State of Emergency as well.

So, what does this mean for the town? Essentially, the mayor may mobilize, organize and direct the forces of the town and call upon and cooperate with the federal government or the state. They say they will continue their social distancing as a town by following the governor’s orders. Along with the State of Emergency, the town of Hamden took it a step further declaring an emergency order to close all daycares and child care centers with more than twelve children, an order we also saw enacted in New Haven on Monday.

“This is a true State of Emergency/Public Health Emergency, and if we can’t reduce the number of people gathering in every way and at every location we can, we are not doing all we can to reduce infection and save lives,” said Mayor Kurt Leng.

Again, 41 cases have now been confirmed in our state and that number continues to go up daily as the mayor in Hamden calls it the most serious public health emergency for our generation.