Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett tests positive for COVID-19

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but will still continue her work duties from home, the politician said in a statement.

Garrett explained in a statement on social media that her symptoms started with a scratchy throat and a headache. After performing a rapid-test, the same one that the town handed out this past week, she tested positive for the virus.

“I have been consistent with mask wearing,” Garrett said in the post. “I am vaccinated and boosted. This variant seems to be very adept at infection. Vaccinations do seem to offer protection against severe infections for most.”

She went on to note that she will follow the town’s employee protocols and work from home by keeping up-to-date with her computer and phone.

In addition to sharing her story, Garrett also listed the next round of vaccination clinics at Hamden’s Keefe Community Center.

The next round of vaccines will be available at 11 Pine St. on January 20, 25, and 27, as well as February 1 and 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be available at each date, offering first and second doses, along with booster shots. No appointment is necessary.

Find more COVID-19 vaccines at ct.gov/covidvaccine.