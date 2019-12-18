Hamden officer injured after car crashes into police cruiser

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say as they were searching for a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident on Tuesday, their cruiser was struck by another car.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., a car operated by Michael Uihlein, 34 of Hamden, was apparently driving too fast and crashed into a police car, according to officials.

As a result of the crash, an officer was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a back and should injury.

Upon investigation, it was revealed Uihlein was intoxicated. Uihlein was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and improper passing. He is scheduled to appear in court on late December.

