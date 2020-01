HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A newly appointed police chief in Hamden will be sworn in Monday.

The ceremony for John Cappiello will take place Monday morning at 11 a.m. outside of the town hall rotunda.

Cappiello was appointed deputy chief in 2016 and named acting police chief in 2018.

