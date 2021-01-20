Hamden PD: 2 pedestrians struck, injured by car in Putnam Avenue, Glendale Street area

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Hamden police responded to the area of Putnam Avenue and Glendale Street on the report of “two pedestrians struck by a motor vehicle.”

Police say the investigation revealed a motor vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old Hamden resident, was traveling westbound on Putnam Avenue.

According to police, the car first struck a 59-year-old Hamden man attempting to cross the street. The driver then continued westbound and struck a 70-year-old Hamden woman that was standing in the street.

The 59-year-old pedestrian suffered a life-threatening head injury and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

The 70-year-old pedestrian suffered a leg injury. She was also transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The driver remained at the scene. Police are continuing their investigation.

This is breaking news.