Hamden PD: Quinnipiac student allegedly assaults roommate with knife

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden Police Department is investigating a roommate assault that involved a knife at Quinnipiac University on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to 275 Mount Carmel Avenue at 3:10 a.m. on a report of a “possible fight between two roommates.”

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old student with a “large laceration” on his neck. According to the student, he was asleep when his roommate allegedly jumped on top of him and began to punch him in the face, then slashed his throat with a knife.

Police say they were able to negotiate with the roommate and take possession of the knife. Further investigation revealed the fight began from an argument about a light in their room.

Hamden police are continuing their investigation.