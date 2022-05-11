HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are some changes at the Hamden Police Department. On Wednesday, Captain Timothy Wydra was promoted.

Wydra was promoted to Deputy Chief on Wednesday. He is the brother of former Chief Tom Wydra.

“I could not be more proud. This may be my most proud moment in either of our careers,” Tom said.

“It’s a proud moment for me. It’s a culmination of almost 30 years in this profession,” Deputy Chief Wydra said. “I will be out and about constantly meeting with people and asking what they expect of their police department.”

Chief John Sullivan announced earlier this week that he’s retiring. There is no word yet on who will replace him as chief.