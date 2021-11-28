Hamden Police investigate shooting, vehicle struck in incident Saturday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating an incident that took place Saturday night involving a pedestrian who was shot and a car that was struck.

Around 9 p.m., HPD responded to the area of Manila and Oregon Avenues following reports of shots fired. Following an investigation, police discovered that a vehicle was struck during the gunfire, and an 18-year-old female suffered a graze wound. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result to the shooting.

Ballistic evidence was gathered at the crime scene, revealing that the occupant of the struck vehicle was the apparent target of the shooting, police say.

The incident is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sean Nutcher of the HPD Major Crimes unit at 203-287-4821. All information can remain confidential.