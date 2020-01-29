Hamden police issue warning after spike in purse snatching

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are releasing tips on preventing thieves from snatching your purse.

After a recent spike in purse thefts in the area, officials say, if possible, to leave your purse at home and only carry essentials in your pockets. If you do bring your purse, hold on to it tightly.

Make eye contact with people who approach you and don’t leave your purse unattended.

