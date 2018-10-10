Hamden Schools redistricting proposals draw strong reaction Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. It was standing room only at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting in Hamden. [ + - ] Video

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- - It was standing room only at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting in Hamden. Parents, students and teachers from Wintergreen interdistrict magnet school showed up by the dozen, fighting to keep their school in its building.

The town of Hamden owns the building and as they redistrict, they're considering taking it back. 600 students go to Wintergreen magnet school. About 50-percent of those students are from Hamden.

Parents, including Tom Figlar, who has three kids at Wintergreen, showed up to the meeting proudly wearing all green. Some held signs saying "please let us stay."

"It's Hamden residents and it seems the board doesn't recognize Wintergreen parents as Hamden residents," Figlar told News 8. "We are kind of paying some of their salaries, we voted them in, and they just forgot about us."

Students wrote tearful letters saying "I am not leaving the school, I am staying at the school forever."

Ariel Lambe's daughter is a kindergartner.

"We are so pleased with where we are, to see the whole thing thrown into question for next year is really disturbing for us and for her," Lambe said.

The Board of Ed saying about 70-percent of students from Wintergreen are planning to go to Hamden Public Schools. Parents say that's just not true.

"We're surveying parents and they are not saying that," Lambe said. "They're staying they're sticking with Wintergreen."

Teachers at the school for decades showed up saying they're standing by the school.

"Our whole thing is to keep families together so it's very unnerving," kindergarten teacher, Beth Petr said.



"We're nervous. We've been assured we'll be fine somewhere but we don't want to be somewhere we want to be at 670 wintergreen Avenue," second grade teacher Darrylle Olsen added.

The school community says even if their building is taken by the town, they're staying together as a family.

"We want to get the message out there that we love wintergreen and we're sticking with it no matter what the Board of Ed says," Lambe added.

"No matter what happens with the physical building, we'll be somewhere," Petr added.

The Board of Ed could vote on the proposal as early as November 1. If the town takes back the building Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School is in, it would be at the start of the 2019 school year.



