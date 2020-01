HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Hamden is holding two events in honor of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The first celebration is happening at Wilder Hall starting at noon. It will give people the the opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s life, his mission and how he changed history. T

Congregation Mishkan Israel is hosting an interfaith service honoring Dr. King at 7 p.m. Friday.