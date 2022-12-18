NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday kicked off eight nights of Hanukkah events across the state.

Whether it was one of the largest menorah lighting celebrations in the nation, or a Hamden tradition celebrating its 20th year, commemorations were held in every corner of the state.

A Hamden congregation kicked off its commemoration by running a torch up East Rock Park. The same torch was then used to light the Mishkan Israel of Hamden’s menorah.

This year, Hanukkah starts on Dec. 18 and lasts until the evening on Dec. 26. The celebration honors the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple in the 2nd century BCE.

Here are some Hanukkah celebrations held this year in Connecticut:

Fire on Ice in West Hartford

Location: Blue Black Square

New London menorah

Location: Parade Plaza

New Haven menorah

Location: New Haven Green