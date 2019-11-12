Live Now
HAPPENING NOW: Connecticut leaders call on US Senate to oppose marijuana banking legislation
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Connecticut leaders call on US Senate to oppose marijuana banking legislation

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019 file photo, a man blows a puff of smoke as he vapes with an electronic cigarette. Doctors at a Detroit hospital have performed a double lung transplant on a man whose lungs were damaged from vaping. No other details of the transplant were released Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, by Henry Ford Health System, which has scheduled a news conference Tuesday. The patient has asked his medical team to share photographs and an update to warn others about vaping. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders are calling on the US Senate to oppose marijuana banking legislation on Tuesday in Hartford.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss