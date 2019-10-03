Connecticut officials mark passage of Time’s Up Act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Senator Mae Flexer and Attorney Josh Goodbaum will mark the passage of Public Act 19-16: An Act Combatting Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment, also known as the Time’s Up Act, Thursday morning.

The legislation went into effect on October 1, 2019 and and is said to strengthen Connecticut’s laws surrounding sexual assault while increasing protections for victims.

Two victims of workplace sexual assault who were employed in the service industry at the time of their attack will be at the event.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.