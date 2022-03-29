NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Harry Potter” fans, rejoice! All eight movies are returning to select Cinemark Theatres in April and four Connecticut theatres are on that list.

Fans can relive the magic from April 6 to 13. Cinemark will play one film each day, starting with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on Wednesday, April 6 and ending with “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2” on Wednesday, April 13.

You can see all eight movies for $25 or purchase individual tickets for $5 each. Taxes and fees apply.

The following Connecticut theatres are participating:

Click here to choose your theatre and purchase tickets.